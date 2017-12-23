Waukee police go on holiday house watch

The sergeant who runs the program says they have more homes to watch this year than before.

They say several people go south during the winter months, others will be traveling for a week or two to their Christmas destinations.

Sgt. Jeff Mellencamp said officers can simply do drive-bys or actually pull over and walk around homes to make sure they're secure.

The house watch program isn't just available during the holidays, Waukee police say it's available to the community year round. It's free. You can sign up on the city's website or stop by the police department to fill out the paperwork.

