West Des Moines working on smart traffic signals

WEST DES MOINES - Technology installed in 2011 throughout West Des Moines has saved the city and its drivers money.

"Smart" technology detects where the most traffic is, and takes care of potential delays and congestion.

"It looks at is there traffic on the main street, and is there traffic on the side streets," said West Des Moines Traffic Engineer Jim Dickinson. "And if I don't have traffic on the main street then let's go ahead and take care of the side streets and the left turns."

The city says there are over 100 traffic cameras in West Des Moines with this technology, and by the end of 2018, all but 10 will have the new system.