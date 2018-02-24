Wolves, Iowa, DMACC partner for sports career seminar

DES MOINES - The Iowa Wolves are seeking out the next generation of talent. But it's not players they're looking for, it's front office and operations.On Friday, the organization teamed up with the University of Iowa and DMACC to conduct a course called the business of basketball. And it's sparking a lot of interest.

"I love watching baseball and the trade season and signings and all that," said Isaiah Deason, a junior at Ballard High School. "That's what really got me into it."



"It's awesome to know that there's demand for jobs like this and so I was interested in this at a young age and had some unique opportunities and amenities available, and so that's what we hope to provide for these people as well," said Ryan Grant, the president of the Iowa Wolves.



About 100 people attended the session on Friday. They got a chance to hear from people working in all kinds of roles with the Wolves, specifically about how they got into their jobs.

That included jobs in the front office, concessions, tickets and promotions.