Brody Teske named Dan Gable 3A Mr. Wrestler of the Year

Not even a full week has passed since saw nearly 17,000 fans pack the Wells Fargo Arena for the high school wrestling state championships.

Now that the titles are won there's still one left to hand out.

Thursday morning, the Dan Gable Mr. Wrestler Award presented by Fareway and Powerade were announced for class 1A, 2A and 3A.

The class 3A finalist were Brody Teske out of Fort Dodge. Teske owns a 177-1 career record, including a four-time state champion.

Joel Shapiro from Valley High School. Shaprio is 88-0 in his last two seasons. The future Iowa State Cyclone grabbed two state championships during that run.

Nelson Brands from Iowa City West. Brands is another dominate high school wrestler with over 200 career wins. The nephew of Iowa head coach Tom Brands is also a back-to-back-to-back state champion.

Ultimately, the future Penn State Nittany Lion Brody Teske won the Mr. Wrestler award for the second straight year.