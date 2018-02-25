Class 1A Defending Champions Grand View Christian heading back to boys state basketball tournament

Grand View Christian tops Central Decatur to Return to State Tournament

By: Jon Schaeffer

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 10:59 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 10:59 PM CST

The Grand View Christian boys basketball team has been the team to beat in Class 1A all season after winning the State Championship in 2017. Tonight they took down Central Decatur behind a barrage of threes, strong inside play, and a stout defense. The Thunder now roll into Wells Fargo Arena for the State Tournament that starts March 5th. Check out the highlights plus the other Substate Final scores from around Iowa on Saturday night.

