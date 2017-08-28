Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (8/27)

5 - Waukee's Owen Minshall delivers the boom in HSFB week 1.

4 - Roosevelt's Jayden Singleton breaks off a 90-yard kickoff return for the Roughriders.

3 - A pair of nice defensive plays from the Perry vs. North Polk week 1 matchup.

2 - Woodward-Granger's Josh Saak finds the endzone from the quarterback toss.

1 - WDM Valley's Jevon Mason breaks off a huge, 94 yard touchdown run. Mason had 190 yard rushing Friday night in the Tigers' 23-16 win over Bettendorf.