Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (8/27)

By: Matt McCullock

Posted: Aug 27, 2017 11:38 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2017 11:38 PM CDT

5 - Waukee's Owen Minshall delivers the boom in HSFB week 1.

4 - Roosevelt's Jayden Singleton breaks off a 90-yard kickoff return for the Roughriders.

3 - A pair of nice defensive plays from the Perry vs. North Polk week 1 matchup. 

2 - Woodward-Granger's Josh Saak finds the endzone from the quarterback toss.

1 - WDM Valley's Jevon Mason breaks off a huge, 94 yard touchdown run. Mason had 190 yard rushing Friday night in the Tigers' 23-16 win over Bettendorf.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected