Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (8/27)
5 - Waukee's Owen Minshall delivers the boom in HSFB week 1.
4 - Roosevelt's Jayden Singleton breaks off a 90-yard kickoff return for the Roughriders.
3 - A pair of nice defensive plays from the Perry vs. North Polk week 1 matchup.
2 - Woodward-Granger's Josh Saak finds the endzone from the quarterback toss.
1 - WDM Valley's Jevon Mason breaks off a huge, 94 yard touchdown run. Mason had 190 yard rushing Friday night in the Tigers' 23-16 win over Bettendorf.
