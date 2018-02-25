Teams Advance One Step Closer to State in Class 4A Boys Basketball

4A Teams One Win Away from Trip to Wells Fargo Arena

By: Jon Schaeffer

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 10:50 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 10:50 PM CST

The High School Basketball season is quickly coming to a close as the Girls State Tournament tips off on February 26th, and the Boys tournament begins March 5th. The Boys field still has to be set. Friday night teams got one step closer to the Well in Class 3A and 4A. Check out Local 5's highlights and scores. For a complete list of Friday's scores, visit iahsaa.org

