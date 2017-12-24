Local 5 Forecast on WeAreIowa.com

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 pm tonight to 9 am Sunday morning for those south of I-80.

All counties shaded in purple are a part of that advisory.

The heaviest band of snow is likely to set up south of I-80 where 2"-4" will be possible. The Metro could definitely be waking up to a white ground Sunday morning. However, totals across central Iowa will be lower than those in southern Iowa.

It is looking mainly dry for Christmas Day except for some snow showers possible late in the day. But it will be pretty cold with highs only in the uppers 10s and lower 20s.

Most of next week looks mighty cold even for late December! Highs will be in the teens and 20s throughout the week with overnight lows in the low teens and single digits. There will be more opportunities for snow late in the week. We'll fine tune the forecast over the coming days.

Have a good weekend!

Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence