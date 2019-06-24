Mobile Apps

Download the WeAreIowa App

Get the latest news and weather wherever you go with Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 shared WeAreIowa App. Check Central Iowa’s Most Accurate Forecast with the Storm Team that is always available, and the app can check your location to give you the forecast wherever you are.

Know what’s happening in your community with local news, and local weather 24/7 with the WeAreIowa App! News stories are updated every hour, so you can see what’s happening now in Central Iowa and get the top national and world stories, all in one app.

Send us story ideas, breaking news, or let us know there’s something you think we should check out! Share your photos with us to be featured!

Overview of features: – The latest local headlines, plus news from across the country – Stories you’ll only get from Local 5 – Interactive Radar and the latest Storm Team forecast – A full list of the latest school delays and closings – Send us Your Photos and Videos – Receive Alerts for Breaking News, Severe Weather and More – Share stories via Email, Text Message, and on Facebook and Twitter