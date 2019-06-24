Advertise With Us

Below you will find a list of the sales team at Local 5 and CW Iowa. If you would like to get more information about advertising on Local 5, CW Iowa or www.WeAreIowa.com, You can call our sales office during our regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM) at 515-457-9645.

For all on-air TV advertising commercials and promotions please contact 515-457-9645 Ext 119

For all digital advertising and weareiowa.com sales please contact 515-457-9645 Ext 122

Mary Ann Johnson Vice President & General Manager mjohnson@weareiowa.com 515-457-9645 x 168 Jo McJunkin General Sales Manager jmcjunkin@weareiowa.com 515-457-9645 x109 Bradley Fischer National Sales Manager bfischer@weareiowa.com 515-457-9645 x110 Nicole Fitch Local Sales Manager nfitch@weareiowa.com 515-457-9645 x162 Amber Sexton Digital Sales Manager asexton@weareiowa.com 515-457-9645 x122 Gregory Bargas Integrated Digital Strategist gbargas@weareiowa.com 515-457-9645 x125 Holly Cihota Account Executive hcihota@weareiowa.com 515-457-9645 x120 Nancy Zmolek Account Executive nzmolek@weareiowa.com 515-457-9645 x174 Anthony Bonanno Account Executive abonanno@weareiowa.com 515-457-9645 x121 Carson Light Account Executive clight@weareiowa.com 515-457-9645 x171 Christopher Hubbard Account Executive chubbard@weareiowa.com 515-457-9645 x123 Jill Brown Account Executive jbrown@weareiowa.com 515-457-9645 x124 Alex Shier Account Executive ashier@weareiowa.com 515-457-9645 x133

Our goal is to help clients develop their businesses through creative marketing via the most powerful advertising medium ever created, broadcast television. Many small advertisers assume that television and Web advertising is prohibitively expensive. WOI-DT Local 5 and CW Iowa 23, have a wide variety of advertising, and marketing programs that can easily be afforded by local businesses. Our clients also have the opportunity to stretch their resources through local marketing/community projects designed to enhance their visibility in the marketplace.

WOI-DT Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are familiar with, and work with advertising agencies — we are ready to help our clients develop new business and expand their customers’ use of television, by providing research, ratings and assisting on executing promotions. We consider advertising agencies to be our marketing partners and will gladly assist start-up shops that wish to bring their clients to television.

Our sales team can design packages that will reach your spot advertising goals and fulfill your complete marketing objectives through promotions, community service, and event marketing. We believe that venues like these require personal interaction and stand at the forefront of the consumers’ consciousness. Our goal is to not only reach the consumer but also to influence buyers to purchase your product.

We are committed to your overall advertising needs. As an added feature, we are equipped with research information such as ComScore and other qualitative research. We can conduct special runs that are pertinent to your company’s interests.

The stations extend their ABC and CW brands to the Internet with interactive content that goes beyond TV to allow the viewer a more in-depth, personal experience. We’ll work with your brand to develop customized messages and opportunities to unite with some of television’s best properties.