Local 5 nominated for 7 Upper Midwest Emmy Awards

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 has been nominated for 7 2022 Upper Midwest Emmy Awards covering news, weather and promotional categories over the past year.
Below is a list of the station's nominees:
Interactive Video — Micro/Short Form Content
- Mario Rossi, Digital Executive Producer
Education/Schools — News
- Chenue Her, Reporter/Photographer/Editor
Children/Youth/Teen — News
Never Too Young
- Chenue Her, Reporter/Writer/Editor
- Don Schmith, Photographer/Editor
Health/Medical — Short or Long Form Content
- Ryan Scott, Producer/Reporter
- Sharon Lilly, Graphics Designer
- Jon Diaz, Anchor
- Eva Anderson, Anchor
- Jordan Underwood, Technical Director
- Carlie Ott, Audio
- Alex Johnson, Editor/Camera
Weather — Short or Long Form Content
- Brad Edwards, Chief Meteorologist
- Brandon Lawrence, Meteorologist
- Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist
- Dave Downey, Meteorologist
- Don Schmith, Photographer/Editor
- Mike Simmons, Photographer/Editor
- Zach Sommers, Producer
- Sharon Lilly, Director
Program/Image Promotion (Single Spot)
We Are Iowa Strong
- Andrea Garnant, Editor
Talent - Anchor — Weather
- Brandon Lawrence, Anchor - Weather
The Upper Midwest Emmy Awards ceremony is Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed on YouTube.
