x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
About Us

Local 5 nominated for 7 Upper Midwest Emmy Awards

The Upper Midwest Emmy Awards ceremony is Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed on YouTube.

More Videos

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 has been nominated for 7 2022 Upper Midwest Emmy Awards covering news, weather and promotional categories over the past year.

Below is a list of the station's nominees:

Interactive Video — Micro/Short Form Content

Q&A: Iowa's Forces of Nature

  • Mario Rossi, Digital Executive Producer

Education/Schools — News

Through Their Lens: Capitol View Elementary

  • Chenue Her, Reporter/Photographer/Editor

RELATED: ELL program at Capitol View Elementary helping students excel

Children/Youth/Teen — News

Never Too Young

  • Chenue Her, Reporter/Writer/Editor
  • Don Schmith, Photographer/Editor

Health/Medical — Short or Long Form Content

Radon: Iowa's Silent Killer

  • Ryan Scott, Producer/Reporter
  • Sharon Lilly, Graphics Designer
  • Jon Diaz, Anchor
  • Eva Anderson, Anchor
  • Jordan Underwood, Technical Director
  • Carlie Ott, Audio
  • Alex Johnson, Editor/Camera

Weather — Short or Long Form Content

Iowa's Forces of Nature

  • Brad Edwards, Chief Meteorologist
  • Brandon Lawrence, Meteorologist
  • Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist 
  • Dave Downey, Meteorologist
  • Don Schmith, Photographer/Editor
  • Mike Simmons, Photographer/Editor
  • Zach Sommers, Producer
  • Sharon Lilly, Director

RELATED: Iowa's Forces of Nature: A Local 5 Severe Weather Special

Program/Image Promotion (Single Spot)

We Are Iowa Strong

  • Andrea Garnant, Editor

Talent - Anchor — Weather

The Upper Midwest Emmy Awards ceremony is Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed on YouTube.

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out