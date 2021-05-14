16th Des Moines Renaissance Faire happening this weekend

The faire takes place May 14-16. Tickets are $13 for adults and free for kids seven and under.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 visited the Des Moines Renaissance Faire Friday morning to speak with some of this year's performers.

There will be over 100 performers and costumed characters to interact with guests.

This is the 16 time this faire is being held. It opens Friday and runs through Sunday.

