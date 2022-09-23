2022 Oktoberfest: Schedule of events, ticket prices and more

The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, but celebrations are in full swing for the two-day event this year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Oktoberfest returns to downtown Des Moines for the 18th time this weekend.

The annual autumn beer festival will take over 4th Street south of Court Avenue from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, 24.

Here are some things to know before you go:

What is there do to at Oktoberfest?

Festival goers must be 21 or older to enjoy all the festival has to offer, including plenty of German and craft beers as well as ciders.

There will also be bratwurst, cold cut sandwiches, pastries and other German foods available.

Entertainment includes a beer puppeteer, live music, bier maiden and stein holding competitions, a Silent Disco featuring 11 DJs over three days and more.

How much is admission?

If you buy tickets ahead of time online, admission is $17. Day-of gate admission is $25.

Each ticket includes a commemorative pint glass and a drink ticket for one free beverage.

Friday, Sept. 23

3 p.m.: Tapping of the Golden Keg, with free Beer While It Lasts

3 p.m.: Malek's Fishermen Band

5 p.m.: Amana Colony Folksingers

6:45 p.m.: DTKK

8 p.m: Silent Disco DSM begins on the Party Plaza

9 p.m.: Bier Maiden Contest (Costumes Required)

10 p.m.: Polka Police

Saturday, Sept. 24