ABC to host 'The Disney Family Singalong'

Celebrities sing their favorite Disney songs and invite your family to join from home.

A magical night is planned for families everywhere to enjoy the music of Disney classics.

Tonight, Ryan Seacrest hosts a one-hour special, "The Disney Family Singalong," with celebrities belting tunes from favorites like "Beauty and the Beast," "The Little Mermaid," "Moana," and "Frozen."

It's called a singalong for a reason! The celebrities will be singing at home with their families and you're encouraged to join the fun with yours. Lyrics will appear on-screen to help guide your vocal talents.

With all this Disney magic planned there are still some questions...will we catch a glimpse of Tinkerbell, will we spot a glass slipper? Download the BINGO sheet to follow along as you enjoy the magical surprises.