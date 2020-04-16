x
ABC to host 'The Disney Family Singalong'

Celebrities sing their favorite Disney songs and invite your family to join from home.
Credit: Disney
The Disney Family Singalong airs on ABC Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

A magical night is planned for families everywhere to enjoy the music of Disney classics. 

Tonight, Ryan Seacrest hosts a one-hour special, "The Disney Family Singalong," with celebrities belting tunes from favorites like "Beauty and the Beast," "The Little Mermaid," "Moana," and "Frozen."

It's called a singalong for a reason! The celebrities will be singing at home with their families and you're encouraged to join the fun with yours. Lyrics will appear on-screen to help guide your vocal talents.

It's a Small World and We're All in This Together! So grab your Bare Necessities and Let It Go with us TONIGHT during the Disney Family Singalong at 8|7c on ABC.

With all this Disney magic planned there are still some questions...will we catch a glimpse of Tinkerbell, will we spot a glass slipper? Download the BINGO sheet to follow along as you enjoy the magical surprises.

"The Disney Family Singalong" airs tonight at 7 p.m. on Local 5 (ABC).

Download BINGO sheet for "The Disney Family Singalong" (square)

Download BINGO sheet for "The Disney Family Singalong" (mobile friendly)