Adventureland introduces chaperone policy for kids under 17

Those spending the day at Altoona's Adventureland Park will have some new regulations to keep in mind.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALTOONA, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Thursday, April 6

Adventureland begins its 2023 season next Saturday — with some new rules in place for parkgoers.

All minors entering the park after 4 p.m. must now be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old. Park security will check IDs at the entrance.

If minors are in the park alone, Adventureland's policy says the park "does not assume any responsibility or liability for unattended minors. Parents/guardians may be held legally liable for all acts of the children under their care."

Guests must also pass through Adventureland's weapons detection system, with only one bag per guest allowed in.

The 2023 season will debut two new rides: the Flying Viking rollercoaster and Draken Falls log flume.

In February, Adventureland announced its Raging Rivers ride would never reopen following the 2021 death of 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo.