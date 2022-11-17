Adventureland reveals ride vehicles for new flume ride Draken Falls

Draken Falls is set to debut next summer and is one of two rides being introduced in 2023.

ALTOONA, Iowa — The Midwest's first super flume water ride is coming to Altoona.

Adventureland unveiled the vehicles for the brand new super flume ride Draken Falls at the International Association of Amusement Park and Attractions' International Expo on Wednesday.

Each of the vehicles, which are shaped as Viking ships, seat six people.

The ride was created by ride manufacturer Zamperla, and will "alternate between tranquil beauty and exhilarating thrills", according to a press release.

“The reimagination of the flume vehicle was done with total cost of ownership at the forefront of the design; therefore reducing annual maintenance costs,” said Zamperla North American Sales Manager Michael Coleman in the release.

In 2015, Adventureland closed its former log ride to create space for the new Monster rollercoaster. Since then, Adventureland management says guests have been eager for a new flume attraction.

“Our guests voiced a desire for a new log flume ride, and this next-generation version is bigger and better than anything else in the country,” said Adventureland General Manager Bill Lentz in a press release. “These unique Viking ships will help immerse guests into the new themed land for a whole new adventure at the Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills!”

Draken Falls is one of two Viking-themed rides produced by Zamperla that the amusement park will introduce in 2023.

The other ride, The Flying Viking, is a roller coaster that will soar around Draken Falls, traveling a total of 1,312 feet.