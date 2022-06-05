Adventureland announces all-new Phantom Fall Fest

ALTOONA, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from May 6
Adventureland is looking to become more than just a summer staple.
On Monday, the amusement park announced Phantom Fall Fest, a series of all-new Halloween events.
“Phantom Fall Fest will be the perfect balance between new, fun experiences for families and Halloween frights at night for thrill-seekers, bringing a never-before-seen atmosphere to Adventureland,” General Manager Bill Lentz said in a press release.
Beginning Friday, Sept. 30 and continuing every Friday through Sunday in October, Phantom Fall Fest will offer family-friendly fall fun during the day and thrill-seeking events in the evening for those ages 13 and up.
This is the first time in the park’s nearly 50-year history that the season will continue into October, according to a press release.
Select rides will be open at the amusement park during the day, including the new attractions added in 2022. Family rides will begin closing at 6 p.m.
In total, Adventureland is adding 15 operating days to its 2022 calendar.