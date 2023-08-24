Hopefuls can sign up to sing during virtual Zoom auditions in the first round of the contest.

MOLINE, Ill. — Do you rule at karaoke contests in your neighborhood? Is singing your hidden talent? Do you want to take your singing career out of the shower and onto the stage? Maybe you could be the next American Idol!

The long-running singing contest "American Idol" is searching for its next superstar. American Idol is entering its seventh season on ABC. And for the fourth year in a row, "Idol Across America" is hosting auditions virtually in its first round.

Auditions for Iowa and Illinois residents will be held on Monday, Aug. 28. Hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback.