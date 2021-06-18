Art show hopes to bring two communities together for Juneteenth

515Manifestival is an art show where members of the LGBTQ and Black communities will come together to share their creations on Juneteenth.

DES MOINES, Iowa — To celebrate Juneteenth, organizers of an art show called 515Manifestival are working to bring the LGBTQ and Black communities together in the metro area.

The event is in partnership with Iowa Juneteenth Observance. Organizers Indigo Moore and Buffy E. Jamison said the festival will provide attendees with a chance to see different types of art and performances.

The goal is to elevate the voices of Black, Indigenous and other People of Color who are in the LGBTQ community and create a safe space for them.

Jamison said because the event is on Juneteenth, the significance of what it means to be Black will not get lost.

"Whenever we try to get together and do something for the broader BIPOC community a lot of times the unity and all of that gets replaced with antiblackness, unfortunately," Jamison said. "Even if the creators are Black. If it's on Juneteenth that can't happen, so what you expect to see is a contemplation and the reflection on how Black culture and Black activism has impacted the [artists'] lives."

Moore said the event is BIPOC-focused but is open and welcoming to all. The show is part of Iowa Juneteenth Observance Neighbor's Day.