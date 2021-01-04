Ballet Des Moines prepares for first ever summer season

The tour will be outside at three locations across the state.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ballet Des Moines will host their first ever summer season. They are partnering with Hancher Auditorium at the University of Iowa to create Dance into Spring.

The Company will perform at three locations across the state, and all performances are outdoors.

Ballet Des Moines' Creative Director Jami Milne says this is an opportunity to support the arts. But looking to the future, she wants you to support all arts, not just the ballet.

"Dancers who are these beautiful ballerinas were instead driving for Uber or taking classes," Milne said. "So were headed into renewal this spring. All three performances outside, all free which is incredible but that doesn't mean you cant find a way to support the arts."

The performances are:

- Friday, April 30, 7:30 pm: Lauridsen Amphitheater, Water Works Park, Des Moines

- Saturday, May 1, 7:30 pm: Hancher Green outside Hancher Auditorium, UI Campus, Iowa City

- Sunday, May 2, 5:30 pm: Riverside Park, Muscatine