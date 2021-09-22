x
Change is brewing for Blk & Bold coffee

Local coffee shop partners with Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream to send a message about safety and liberation for all

Change is brewing for a local coffee company,  Blk & Bold and Ben and Jerry's ice cream are partnering together to roll out a new flavor called “Change is Brewing”. It's a cold brew ice cream with marshmallow swirls and fudge brownies.

The reason for the bold new flavor is to celebrate safety and liberation for all.

Ben & Jerry’s says, "It is time to divest from systems that criminalize Black communities and invest in a vision of public safety that allows everyone to breathe free.”

Credit: Ben & Jerry's
Artwork on outside of "Change is Brewing" ice cream container

The artwork on the outside of the container is by Laci Jordan, a black multi-disciplinary artist. The container shows a world where black people feel safe and all communities can thrive. It is a limited batch flavor so grab it while you can. 

