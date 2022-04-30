Willis Broadway Series returning to Civic Center this fall

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Performing Arts announced rescheduled performance dates for the Willis Broadway Series and related events Thursday morning.
DMPA says the new shows, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin on Oct. 12 with "The Band Visits," a new musical.
Here are some of the shows coming to the Des Moines Civic Center in the near future:
- "Tootsie" — February 8-13, 2022
- "Rent" — March 11-12, 2022
- "Hadestown" — March 22-27, 2022
- "Bernadette Peters in Concert" — April 30, 2022
- "Hamilton" — May 17- June 5, 2022
- "Riverdance" — June 10-12, 2022
- "My Fair Lady" — August 2-7, 2022
- "Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird" — August 23-28, 2022
- "Cats" — January 3-8, 2023
- "1776" — March 14-19, 2023
More information on tickets and shows at the Civic Center can be found by clicking/tapping this link. Current season ticket holders don't need to renew their tickets.
► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube
WATCH: Organizers say 80/35 Music Festival will be back for 2022, announce 1-day festival for September