x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Arts

Willis Broadway Series returning to Civic Center this fall

Des Moines Performing Arts announced rescheduled show dates from its 2019-20 and 2020-21 calendars.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Performing Arts announced rescheduled performance dates for the Willis Broadway Series and related events Thursday morning.

DMPA says the new shows, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin on Oct. 12 with "The Band Visits," a new musical.

Here are some of the shows coming to the Des Moines Civic Center in the near future:

  • "Tootsie" — February 8-13, 2022
  • "Rent" — March 11-12, 2022
  • "Hadestown" — March 22-27, 2022
  • "Bernadette Peters in Concert" — April 30, 2022
  • "Hamilton" —  May 17- June 5, 2022
  • "Riverdance" —  June 10-12, 2022
  • "My Fair Lady" —  August 2-7, 2022
  • "Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird" — August 23-28, 2022
  • "Cats" — January 3-8, 2023
  • "1776" —  March 14-19, 2023

More information on tickets and shows at the Civic Center can be found by clicking/tapping this link. Current season ticket holders don't need to renew their tickets. 

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

WATCH: Organizers say 80/35 Music Festival will be back for 2022, announce 1-day festival for September

Related Articles