Des Moines Art Center opens 'Free Little Art Gallery'

Visitors are encouraged to take something, leave something, or both.

DES MOINES, Iowa — You might have heard of the "Little Free Library," but Des Moines Art Center is putting a creative spin on the idea—a "Free Little Art Gallery" (FLAG).

Artists can swap creative pieces, with visitors encouraged to take something, leave something, or both.

“Art is for everyone. That’s a big reason why I work at the Des Moines Art Center, because along with free admission, the Art Center works every day to make art as accessible as possible," said Museum Educator Mia Buch. "This FLAG is a playful extension of that mission and I hope it inspires members of our community to create, view, and value artwork in new ways, and more often.”

The FLAG originally launched at a kids' event in November, but the art center is now extending it to the general public.

The only requirement is that each piece be less than five inches tall.

The FLAG is located on the east side of the museum near the pathway leading to Greenwood Park.