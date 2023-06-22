Des Moines Arts Festival begins Friday | Here's what you need to know

Here's everything you need to know before you head downtown this weekend.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's not summer without the Des Moines Arts Festival, and this weekend, it's back for its 26th year.

Head to Western Gateway Park, June 23-25, to enjoy local music, art and family fun.

The Des Moines Arts Festival as we know it today began in 1998. Since then, the festival has occurred annually, with the exception of 2020 when it was canceled due to the pandemic. Over time, the event has welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors, according to its website.

If you're attending this weekend, here's everything you need to know before you head downtown.

Is the Des Moines Arts Festival free to attend?

Admission to the Des Moines Arts Festival is free, thanks to a number of community sponsors.

In addition, a number of other activities and amenities at the festival are also free, including:

Live music performances

Interactive activities

Parking at the Nationwide Garage

Bike Valet

Interrobang Film Festival

When it comes to purchasing art, food, beverages and merchandise, you'll still have to pull out your wallet.

When is the festival happening?

The Des Moines Art Festival will begin on Friday and run through Sunday evening. Here are the official dates and times:

Friday, June 23: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 24: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 25: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Creative Zone will close at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Where is the festival located?

The festival will take place in Western Gateway Park, near the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

Click here for a map of the event.

Where should I park?

The festival tries to make parking as simple as possible, with parking options to the north and south of Western Gateway Park.

Your best bet is to park in the Nationwide Garage at 1100 Walnut Street, between 10th and 12th Streets. Parking in this garage is completely free for the entirety of the festival.

Not feeling like driving? There are other options. Hop on your bike and ride down to the festival, where you can use the bike valet for free. All you need to do is take your bike to the bike corral on Locust Avenue between 16th and 15th Streets.

Alternatively, the free D-Line Shuttle runs in a loop every 10 minutes from the Iowa State Capitol to Western Gateway Park. The shuttle is available 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, click here.

Is this a cashless event?

Yes, the Des Moines Art Festival has gone cashless. Beverage stations and stores selling official merchandise will only accept touchless pay or credit/debit card. Individual vendors may accept cash, but an alternative form of payment is recommended, just in case.

2023 Commemorative Poster Art, Hurd Innovator in the Arts, and more in this edition of CANvas for May 25 🌺 - https://t.co/soKQHnIrxH pic.twitter.com/cGaHMK42zD — Des Moines Arts Fest (@DMArtsFestival) May 25, 2023

Who is this year's featured artist?

Every year, the Des Moines Arts Festival shines a spotlight on a notable artist. This year, the festival's featured artist is Jenna Brownlee, a Des Moines native.

As a painter and muralist, Brownlee has painted more than 40 murals in 20 cities across Iowa. According to the Brownlee's bio on the festival website, she gravitates toward flowers as a subject of her art due to their layers, texture and symbolism.

You can visit Brownlee at the festival in booth GN5C, or take home a piece of Brownlee's work by purchasing the festival's 2023 commemorative poster, "Garden Party."

What artists will be performing?

There are two stages at the Des Moines Arts Festival: the Hy-Vee Main Stage and the Roots Stage. In addition, there will be pop-up performances across the festival.

Click here for the full lineup. And remember: all live performances are free!

What other activities are at the festival?

From interactive art activities, to artist demos, to "creative cafés", there are plenty of activities at the Des Moines Arts Festival. You can find a full schedule here.