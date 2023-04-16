Des Moines Performing Arts announces 2022-23 Willis Broadway Series lineup

Season ticket packages are on sale now.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Performing Arts on Thursday announced its lineup for the 2022-2023 Willis Broadway Series: "Fiddler on the Roof", "SIX: The Musical," "The Lion King", "TINA — The Tina Turner Musical, "Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations" and "Beetlejuice".

You can purchase season ticket packages to see all six shows or for individual shows on the Des Moines Performing Arts website. Also available with the season ticket packages are add-on shows, including "The Book of Mormon", "Come From Away", "An Evening with Kelli O'Hara" and "Dear Evan Hansen".

Fiddler On The Roof: Oct. 25-30, 2022

"Fiddler on the Roof" is a musical first run in that follows the story of a milkman named Teyve as he tries to hold on to his Jewish culture throughout his life.

For its latest stint on Broadway, "Fiddler" is directed by Tony award-winning director Bartlett Sher, choreographed by Hofesh Shechter and staged by Jerome Robbins

SIX: The Musical: Feb 7-19, 2023

"SIX" is a British comedy musical that premiered in 2017, starring the six wives of British king Henry VIII as they tell the stories of their lives through pop music and compete for the position as lead singer of their group.

Its book, music and lyrics were all written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Ross.

The Lion King: March 30-April 16, 2023

"The Lion King" is a musical based on the 1994 Disney animated film of the same name, and first premiered in 1997. It features animal costumes and giant, hollow puppets to bring the beloved animated characters to life on stage.

The production is directed by Tony award-winning director Julie Taymor, choreographed by Tony award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan, with music by Elton John and Tim Rice.

TINA — The Tina Turner Musical: May 16-21, 2023

"TINA" is a jukebox musical depicting the life and career of the Queen of Rock and Roll herself, Tina Turner. The musical features Turner's songs and was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by Phyllida Lloyd.

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations: June 27-July 2, 2023

"Ain't Too Proud" is a musical following the career of the iconic Motown group The Temptations, whose members included Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Willie Green and Tony Grant. The U.S. tour was originally set to open in 2020, but was postponed until December 2021 due to the pandemic. It was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2019.

This musical was written by Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by Tony Award winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo.

Beetlejuice: Oct. 3-8, 2023

"Beetlejuice" is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name. It follows a dead couple who haunt the new inhabitants of their old home, including young girl Lydia Deetz, with help from the titular character, a demon.