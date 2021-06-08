Central Iowa nonprofit rooting for students by growing produce for donations

The nonprofit Harvesting for the Arts, or H.A.R.T., was established in 2020. It combines both agriculture and the arts to give back to the Earth and community.

MAXWELL, Iowa — A central Iowa nonprofit is showing its creative force.

Harvesting for the Arts, also known as "H.A.R.T.," grows fresh produce to give to the Maxwell community. Any donations from the fresh produce go towards fine arts scholarships for kids in grades K-12.

"You can just feel like this, what we're doing this for," said Margaret Cook, the founder and campaign manager of H.A.R.T. "And this is a great feeling and we want to feel that feeling again and helping people and I would say that's definitely the biggest pro."

If you would like to donate, you can do so on H.A.R.T.'s GoFundMe page or through Venmo (@harvestingforthehearts).

