Des Moines Art Center celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2021

"Justin is a Latinx artist from Las Vegas. He called the show 'Central American' because his parents came from Central America and also he loved the idea of Iowa as Central America," said Laura Burkhalter, the Des Moines Art Center's curatorial manager. "But also the fact that there are a lot of Central American immigrants, people of Central American descent who work here in Iowa and in Des Moines. And particularly, they often work in the food business, whether that's restaurants or in the agricultural business."