Des Moines Art Center celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa —
Sept. 15-Oct. 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month, and the Des Moines Art Center is celebrating by showing off Hispanic culture.
The current exhibition is by Justin Favela and includes wall and floor sculptures, plus a paper chandelier.
"Justin is a Latinx artist from Las Vegas. He called the show 'Central American' because his parents came from Central America and also he loved the idea of Iowa as Central America," said Laura Burkhalter, the Des Moines Art Center's curatorial manager. "But also the fact that there are a lot of Central American immigrants, people of Central American descent who work here in Iowa and in Des Moines. And particularly, they often work in the food business, whether that's restaurants or in the agricultural business."
The Des Moines Art Center is open Tuesday through Sunday.
