Iowa State University theatre program continues difficult conversations through art

"Facing Our Truth" is a series of short plays revolving around racial biases, stereotypes, heartbreak, loss and enlightenment.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University's theatre program is continuing the conversation of racial biases and stereotypes, by putting on a production of "Facing Our Truth: Plays on Trayvon, Race, and Privilege."

The six short plays highlight topics affecting Black life that are important to tell year-round.

"I just think that it's important for us as a community to start to embrace these conversations," Director Tiffany Johnson said. "Be willing to have these types of dialogues happen in more open spaces, so that we can have healthy conversations around these types of subjects and if we can, not sweep them under the rug."

Each performance will be roughly 10 minutes long and bridged together by personal monologues from students.

"As we start to explore these topics, it's really nice to know how it lands on an individual and what kind of a message they would like to push forward," Johnson said. "Or, what kind of a realization they discovered being a part of this type of process."

"To be able to have a multidisciplinary cast is very exciting, and lots of different diversity of perspectives that are coming together to help to tell these really profound and beautiful stories," ISU Theatre Department Director Brad Bell said.

The plays will be streamed from March 25-28. Tickets can be purchased here.