Roosevelt HS art club brings creativity to #dmpollinatorparade scavenger hunt

If you locate the pollinator parade artwork around town, take a photo and post to social media using #dmpollinatorparade for a chance to win prizes.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In a continued celebration of Earth Day, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, Des Moines Parks and Recreation, Des Moines Public Schools, Science Center of Iowa and Blank Park Zoo have created the Pollinator Parade Scavenger Hunt.

In nine different locations throughout the city, like at Gray's Lake or Principal Park for example, you will find unique pieces of artwork created by the Roosevelt High School Art Club. The students were given the inspiration of pollinators and were challenged to create original pieces of artwork representing what pollinators mean to them.

The students were very excited about this project for a little taste of normalcy and a big dose of creativity.

You now have one week left to get outside and locate the artwork that will be accompanied with a pollinator info sign.