Ballet Des Moines adjusts to pandemic during the holiday season

The local performing arts group will be offering virtual dance lessons, plus a live wine night via Zoom.

DES MOINES, Iowa — This year looks different for many of the arts because they don't have access to a live stage due to the pandemic.

But through it all, Ballet Des Moines is continuing to bring great experiences to the masses, including this holiday season.

Right now, Ballet Des Moines is preparing for three holiday shows that will be broadcasted virtually through Iowa PBS. There's one performance though, they should be getting ready for, that just can't be done virtually.

"Right now we would be rehearsing Nutcracker and we're not," said dancer Bobbi Lynn Kandravi. "There's so many kids that are in the Nutcracker, it just wouldn't be safe for everyone to be doing what we usually do."

Usually, hundreds of young dancers are brought in from around the country.

But there is still a chance for the young, tiny dancers to experience the magic.

"I definitely put the pressure on myself to think of creative ways past the stages which we can't access right now," said Creative Director Jami Milne.

It will be brought directly to your home. Ballet Des Moines is offering different dance class packages for all ages.

"It's me and a little girl and we basically are going to be on your TV screen or your laptop or whatever you're watching on your phone," Kandravi said. "And I'm going to be doing a step-by-step ballet class."

Although this isn't how they imagined the holiday season the Sugar Plum will still be making an appearance virtually.