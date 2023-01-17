Beaverdale Fall Festival looking for financial support, organizer volunteer by March

The festival needs a $10,000 sponsorship and a volunteer who can lead planning operations by March 1, 2023, according to a Monday Facebook post by the organizers.

BEAVERDALE, Iowa — Beaverdale Fall Festival organizers are looking to bring the celebration back in full swing with the first parade since 2020.

The festival however is still searching for the funding and support needed to make it happen.

The parade is one of the largest in the Des Moines metro, with more than 40 years of history cementing it as a September entertainment staple. Operations were stalled in 2020 and 2021, with a smaller-scale festival taking place in 2022.

“Our board is working incredibly hard to not only bring the festival to our neighborhood every year, but also to expand it with even more family fun,” said Beaverdale Fall Festival Board President Jennifer Harmeyer said in the post. “We’re excited to work with a sponsor to bring the parade back to our community.”

Festival organizer Josh Steuterman told Local 5 the money needs to go a long way.

"There are many, many behind-the-scenes responsibilities that we have. Police and barricades, security support," he said. "We have golf cart rental and port-a-potties and electrical generators and lighting. Those are big ones. Street closure permits are a major responsibility for us."

Organizations interested in sponsoring the festival can email hello@fallfestival.com, and individuals who want to take on the leadership position can apply at https://www.fallfestival.org.