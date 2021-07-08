Big Grove Brewery adding Des Moines location

Big Grove Brewery plans to open a new taproom at the Crescent Chevrolet Building.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Big Grove Brewery is set to open a new location in Des Moines next summer.

Based in Johnson County, the brewery announced plans for a taproom and 15-barrel brewery "on the eastern side of the Crescent Chevrolet Building" on 17th and High Street to open in Summer 2022.

Big Grove started in 2013 in Solon, then expanded with a 28,000 square-foot Iowa City location. Both spots serve a variety of food with both staple and seasonal beers.

The brewery is also planning to add a Cedar Rapids location in 2023.