DES MOINES, Iowa — In a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, ABC will air "Black Panther" with no commercials Sunday night, which will be followed by ABC News Special: "Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King."

Boseman, 43, died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to his family.

The actor is known for playing King T'Challa in Marvel's "Black Panther." Boseman also played many Black icons, like Thurgood Marshall, Jackie Robinson and more.