Boone County Fair to go on amid coronavirus

The fair is happening later this week, despite the coronavirus canceling many large gatherings. Of course, there will be several changes to keep an eye on.

BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County Fair is set to begin this coming Thursday, despite many similar events being closed down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As a condition to going on, though, there are a lot of adjustments you'll have to make.

Fair Manager Ashley Fitzgerald says the decision to go on was made with guidance from the Boone County Public Health and Emergency Management departments.

It was finalized on June 15; about a month prior to opening day. Fitzgerald says the Boone County Public Health department thought it could be done safely then, and they still believe that now.

Of course, this year's fair won't be the same experience as years past. Fitzgerald says masks are encouraged but not required, and there will be signs posted throughout the fairgrounds reminding people to keep a safe distance.

Some areas, like the Carnival, will have line markers for people to stand on to maintain social distancing. There will also be several handwashing stations located throughout the fairgrounds.

In addition, several events like food-eating contests and the Bill Riley Talent Search are canceled. You can find a complete calendar of events for the Boone County Fair here.

Fitzgerald says the reaction to the fair going on has been generally positive, especially from 4H and FFA kids and the food and ride vendors.