Brenton Skating Plaza opening this Friday for ice skaters

The rink will be open to skaters starting this Friday night at 5.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the temperatures get cooler and the holidays creep closer, the Brenton Skating Plaza says it is ready for skaters to officially hit the ice this Friday.

The rink is scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Friday. The season will end next March, according to the City of Des Moines' website.

Online registration for skating sessions will be available once the season begins. Walk-up admission will be allowed "if space allows," according to the city.

Each skating session will be limited to 175 people, consisting of 150 reserved skaters and 25 walk-ups, and last for an hour and 45 minutes. Skaters may arrive 20 minutes early for their scheduled session.

Brenton Skating Plaza is asking skaters to follow COVID-19 mitigation strategies like frequent handwashing and mask-wearing for unvaccinated people to limit the spread.

So, when can you skate?

Here's a look at the schedule:

Monday-Thursday: 5-9 p.m. with skating sessions from 5-6:45 and 7:15-9.

5-9 p.m. with skating sessions from 5-6:45 and 7:15-9. Friday: 5-11 p.m. with skating sessions from 5-6:45, 7:15-9 and 9:15-11.

5-11 p.m. with skating sessions from 5-6:45, 7:15-9 and 9:15-11. Saturday: 12-11 p.m.with skating sessions from 12-1:45, 2:15-4, 4:30-6:15, 7-8:45 and 9:15-11

12-11 p.m.with skating sessions from 12-1:45, 2:15-4, 4:30-6:15, 7-8:45 and 9:15-11 Sunday: 12-6 p.m. with skating sessions from 12-1:45, 2-3:45 and 4:15-6

More details on admission, skate rentals and shoe checks can be found here.