Iowa State Fair announces free entertainment for 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — Celebrating only 100 days until the 2022 Iowa State Fair and there is a ton to talk about including entertainment, competition, special contests and more.
Concrete statues and parade applications are open. Entries for food, livestock, and family living are coming in. Applications for seasonal employment are being accepted today.
Below is a calendar of free entertainment, from classic rock and Christian to country and fair favorites Hairball, Country Gold, Ron Diamond, Bob Dorr and The Nadas.
Susan Knapp Amphitheater
- Thursday, Aug. 11: Ian Munsick
- Friday, Aug. 12: Adam Doleac
- Saturday, Aug. 13: Frank Ray
- Sunday, Aug. 14: Sammy Kershaw
- Monday, Aug. 15: Country Gold featuring LeRoy VanDyke with T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang
- Tuesday, Aug. 16: HAIRBALL
- Wednesday, Aug. 17: HAIRBALL
- Thursday, Aug. 18: Wang Chung
- Friday, Aug. 19: Levi Hummon
- Saturday, Aug. 20: Slaughter
- Sunday, Aug. 21: Casey Donahew
Anne and Bill Riley Stage
- Thursday, Aug. 11 & Friday, Aug. 12: Liliac
- Saturday, Aug. 13: Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation
- Sunday, Aug. 14: Parranderos Latin Combo & Pillao Rodriguez
- Monday, Aug. 15 through Saturday, Aug. 20: Ron Diamond
- Sunday, Aug. 21: Anne Wilson
MidAmerican Energy Stage
- Thursday, Aug. 11: Jason Brown
- Friday, Aug. 12: The Nadas
- Saturday, Aug. 13: Colt Ford
- Sunday, Aug. 14: Bulletboys
- Monday, Aug. 15: Stephen Pearcy the Voice of RATT
- Tuesday, Aug. 16: Spencer Crandall
- Wednesday, Aug. 17: Alana Springsteen
- Thursday, Aug. 18: Resurrection- A Journey Tribute
- Friday, Aug. 19: Chase Matthew
- Saturday, Aug. 20: Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue
- Sunday, Aug. 21: Quiet Riot
Fun Forest Stage
- Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21: Fantastick Patrick
- Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21: The Rubber Chicken Show with Greg Frisbee
Other Grounds Entertainment
- Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan and TJ Jenkins - Country School area
- Red Trouser Show - Expo Hill
- Brian Sobaski’s Straw Art - Near Giant Slide
- Sandscapes - Thrill Ville Entrance on Grand
- Disc-Connected K-9’s, sponsored by Mountain Valley Spring Water - Jacobsen Building West Lawn
- Wheels of Agriculture - Near Gate 13 and Little Hands on the Farm
- Bandaloni, Strolling Piano, Robocars - Strolling
All free entertainment is available with admission. Adult advance admission tickets are just $9 in advance ($14 at the gate). Purchase tickets online at iowastatefair.org or beginning July 5, tickets will be available at participating Iowa Hy-Vee, Fareway and Price Chopper locations. The Iowa State Fair Ticket Office also opens Tuesday, July 5 for walk-up orders.
The complete daily program of events and entertainment will be released in July.