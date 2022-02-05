Iowa State Fair announces free entertainment for 2022

Hairball, Country Gold, Jason Brown, Ron Diamond, Bob Dorr and The Nadas will all be at the Iowa State Fair in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Celebrating only 100 days until the 2022 Iowa State Fair and there is a ton to talk about including entertainment, competition, special contests and more.

Concrete statues and parade applications are open. Entries for food, livestock, and family living are coming in. Applications for seasonal employment are being accepted today.



Below is a calendar of free entertainment, from classic rock and Christian to country and fair favorites Hairball, Country Gold, Ron Diamond, Bob Dorr and The Nadas.

Susan Knapp Amphitheater

Thursday, Aug. 11: Ian Munsick

Friday, Aug. 12: Adam Doleac

Saturday, Aug. 13: Frank Ray

Sunday, Aug. 14: Sammy Kershaw

Monday, Aug. 15: Country Gold featuring LeRoy VanDyke with T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang

Tuesday, Aug. 16: HAIRBALL

Wednesday, Aug. 17: HAIRBALL

Thursday, Aug. 18: Wang Chung

Friday, Aug. 19: Levi Hummon

Saturday, Aug. 20: Slaughter

Sunday, Aug. 21: Casey Donahew

Anne and Bill Riley Stage

Thursday, Aug. 11 & Friday, Aug. 12: Liliac

Saturday, Aug. 13: Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation

Sunday, Aug. 14: Parranderos Latin Combo & Pillao Rodriguez

Monday, Aug. 15 through Saturday, Aug. 20: Ron Diamond

Sunday, Aug. 21: Anne Wilson

MidAmerican Energy Stage

Thursday, Aug. 11: Jason Brown

Friday, Aug. 12: The Nadas

Saturday, Aug. 13: Colt Ford

Sunday, Aug. 14: Bulletboys

Monday, Aug. 15: Stephen Pearcy the Voice of RATT

Tuesday, Aug. 16: Spencer Crandall

Wednesday, Aug. 17: Alana Springsteen

Thursday, Aug. 18: Resurrection- A Journey Tribute

Friday, Aug. 19: Chase Matthew

Saturday, Aug. 20: Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue

Sunday, Aug. 21: Quiet Riot

Fun Forest Stage

Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21: Fantastick Patrick

Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21: The Rubber Chicken Show with Greg Frisbee

Other Grounds Entertainment

Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan and TJ Jenkins - Country School area

Red Trouser Show - Expo Hill

Brian Sobaski’s Straw Art - Near Giant Slide

Sandscapes - Thrill Ville Entrance on Grand

Disc-Connected K-9’s, sponsored by Mountain Valley Spring Water - Jacobsen Building West Lawn

Wheels of Agriculture - Near Gate 13 and Little Hands on the Farm

Bandaloni, Strolling Piano, Robocars - Strolling

All free entertainment is available with admission. Adult advance admission tickets are just $9 in advance ($14 at the gate). Purchase tickets online at iowastatefair.org or beginning July 5, tickets will be available at participating Iowa Hy-Vee, Fareway and Price Chopper locations. The Iowa State Fair Ticket Office also opens Tuesday, July 5 for walk-up orders.