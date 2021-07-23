Cirque Italia putting on water circus in West Des Moines this weekend

Cirque Italia is in West Des Moines at the Jordan Creek Town Center parking lot July 22-25.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Have you ever dreamed of going on a pirate adventure?

Cirque Italia is in West Des Moines at the Jordan Creek Town Center parking lot July 22-25. They're bringing you the story of a ringmaster hoping to find a treasure map inside the bottle.

The audience is taken through storms on the high seas, dreams of angels, and of course, pirate fights.

The pandemic canceled the show in 2020, but many of the performers told Local 5 they're ready to be back in Iowa with a new show.

"We are the first traveling water show in the United States," Stage Manager Morgaine Rosenthal said. "The stage lifts up and we have this beautiful fountains and rain and it creates a really unique experience."

Elena Stefanova, an aerialist for the show, said, "We are having all the restrictions. We have social distancing. We want everyone to wear a mask, but it's up to the people."

Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the CDC and local jurisdictions, including: restricted seating capacity, social distancing, increased number of hand sanitizations stations, plus all common areas are wiped down and disinfected.

You can purchase tickets here, by phone at 941-704-8572 or at the box office from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Showtimes

Friday, July 23: 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 24: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.