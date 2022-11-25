Compete in 'Brandon's Battle of the Bulbs' holiday light display contest

Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence is looking for spirit and originality

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Show off your brilliant holiday light display to all of Central Iowa! Sign up now to enter the 'Brandon's Battle of the Bulbs' contest.

-- CLICK HERE to sign up for 'Brandon's Battle of the Bulbs' --

Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence is looking for holiday light displays that demonstrate creativity and embody the spirit of the holidays. Although four contestants will be awarded prizes, only one display can win the battle!

The contestant with the display Brandon chooses as the best will receive a Grand Prize trophy, a $200 prepaid debit card, and their light display will be featured on air on Local 5. Three finalists will also each win a finalist trophy. Plus, their light display will be featured in a story on weareiowa.com.

Be sure to watch Local 5 in December, when Brandon reveals the winning displays, so you can go check them out yourself. Winners will be notified on or about December 14th, 2022 and displays will be showcased the week of December 19th, 2022.

BRANDON’S BATTLE OF THE BULBS OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the BRANDON’S BATTLE OF THE BULBS is open to legal U.S. residents of the state of Iowa Located in the following counties: Marshall, Boone, Polk, Madison, Marion, Dallas, Story, Warren, and Jasper county, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WOI-Local 5, TEGNA Inc., and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Contest will begin at 5 A.M. (C.T.) on November 28th, 2022 and end at 11:59 P.M. (C.T.) on December 9th, 2022 (the “Contest Period”).

Online Entry. During the Contest Period enter online by visiting https://www.weareiowa.com/contests, clicking on the Brandon’s Battle of the Bulb’s link, completing all required information and following all posted instructions.

“Maximum one (1) entry per household”

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Contestants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, create a sound recording of, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to entrants. Sponsor further reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is alleged to infringe on any third-party’s intellectual property rights, or that Sponsor deems obscene, offensive or otherwise inappropriate for viewing by a general audience. NOTE: All entrants must disclose the address of their displays and be willing to have this information publicly displayed.

4. Winner Selection . Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence (or other judge(s)) will judge the contest basing on 50% of scores on creativity/originality, and 50% of scores on how well it embodies the spirit of the holidays. Judging will conclude on or about December 14, 2022 after the end of the Contest Period and the contestant with the highest cumulative score will be designated the Winner. In the event of a tie, tied entries will be re-judged on the same criteria listed above. Decisions of judge and Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects. Judging will be completed on or about December 14th.

5. Prizes and Odds . One (1) First Prize Winner will receive a $200 prepaid debit card, a winner trophy, and feature your light display on air (ARV: $251.00). The Winner must be available one morning the week of December 19th through December 22nd for a live broadcast outside the home (please note: this broadcast is not guaranteed). Three (3) contestants will be chosen as Finalists and will receive a finalist trophy and light displays will be featured on web article. (ARV: $51.00)

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about December 14th, 2022 at the email address provided on winner’s entry form. Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure or recipient to respond, may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 3903 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA, 50266 within “forty-eight (48) hours after confirmation of acceptance notification (office visits must be between the hours of 8 a.m. (C.T.) and 5 p.m. (C.T.) weekdays) and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability certifying that the entrant’s submission is entrant's original work, that entrant owns right to the work, that the submission has not previously won an award or prize in a contest and has not previously been published, and that entrant has complied with the Official Rules of the Contest, and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest at any time, for any reason. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.,

By participating, entrants agree to have video of their property recorded and shown in any use on all platforms. By entering also gives station rights to share the address of light display on all platforms for viewers.

8. Copyright . By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.