How you can see Disney's 'The Lion King' | Paid Content

Sign up for your chance to win tickets to the show!

DES MOINES, Iowa — Disney's 'The Lion King' is coming to the Des Moines Civic Center in March and Local 5 is giving you a chance to get in on the fun.

Starting February 6, watch 'Iowa Live' each weekday at 11:45A and listen for the keyword of the day. Then sign up:

The grand prize winner will receive a swag bag and four tickets to see 'The Lion King and second prize winner will receive two tickets.

DISNEY'S THE LION KING SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Disney’s The Lion King Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the state of Iowa who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Des Moines Performing Arts (“Administrator”), WOI-DT (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. CT on February 6, 2023 and end at 11:59 p.m. CT on February 24, 2023 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by visiting the Disney’s The Lion King Sweepstakes official registration page on http://www.weareiowa.com/contests, completing all of the required information, and following all posted instructions. Key word must match those identified on program “Iowa Live” during the sweepstakes period. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on February 24, 2023. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SEND” button. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive emails from Administrator, Administrator, or those directed by Administrator. You can opt-out of the receipt of such emails by following the directions in any email received from Administrator.

“You may enter the Sweepstakes as often as you like but provided that multiple entries by means of software generated or other automated processes will be disregarded.”

Administrator and Administrator will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Administrator or Sponsor. All entries become property of Administrator and none will be returned.

Winner Selection . One (1) Grand Prize Winner and one (1) Second Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received to be held on or about February 27, 2023.

Prizes and Odds . Grand Prize: One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Four (4) tickets, and a Disney’s The Lion King swag bag (ARV: $ 390). Second Prize: One (1) Second Prize Winner will receive Two (2) tickets to Disney’s The Lion King at the Des Moines Civic Center (ARV: $ 170).

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about February 27, 2023 at the email address provided on winner’s entry form. Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure of recipient to respond to email notification, may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Administrator’s offices at 3903 Westown Parkway, Des Moines, Iowa 50266 within ten (10) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 8 a.m. (C.T.) and 5 p.m. (C.T.) weekdays) and a valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Administrator reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Administrator. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Administrator.

Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Administrator. Administrator reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Administrator. Administrator reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time, for any reason. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Administrator reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Administrator shall have no liability (financial or otherwise) for any claims or other matters relating to this Sweepstakes or any prizes to be awarded. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Administrator in its sole discretion.

Release. The Sponsor and Administrator make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Sweepstakes, each Winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and Administrator and each of their respective parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize.

Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.