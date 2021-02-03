The CW Network renews 'Superman and Lois' for Season 2

All upcoming shows will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms (The CW app and CWTV.com) following its broadcast on The CW Network.

Following its super-powered debut last week across the network’s linear and streaming platforms, The CW Network today renewed its new hit series SUPERMAN & LOIS for a second season, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network.

“The phenomenal multiplatform debut of SUPERMAN & LOIS, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment,” said Pedowitz. “We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in SUPERMAN & LOIS and WALKER, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season.”

The super-sized 90-minute series premiere of SUPERMAN & LOIS lifted The CW to its best night of primetime in over two years (since 01/29/19).

Additionally, the debut of SUPERMAN & LOIS delivered the largest day-one streaming audience for a new series in the history of The CW.

The audience for SUPERMAN & LOIS soared higher as delayed viewing was factored in, gaining an additional million viewers (1.7million viewers to 2.7million viewers) on a Live+3 basis, while nearly doubling the live-plus same-day viewership among adults 18-34, growing 93% on an L+3 basis.

SUPERMAN & LOIS joins the previously announced 12 current series ordered for the 2021-2022 season including a second season of WALKER, which recently scored The CW’s most watched series premiere in 5 years, as well as ALL AMERICAN (Season 4), BATWOMAN (Season 3), CHARMED (Season 4), DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season 7), DYNASTY (Season 5), THE FLASH (Season 8), IN THE DARK (Season 4), LEGACIES (Season 4), NANCY DREW (Season 3), RIVERDALE (Season 6) and ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Season 4). Specific premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later time.

SUPERMAN & LOIS stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERMAN & LOIS is developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, who serve as executive producers of the series with Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. Todd Helbing wrote the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing. Lee Toland Krieger executive produced and directed the first episode. SUPERMAN & LOIS is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.