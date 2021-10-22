Dave Chappelle to show 'Untitled' documentary in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Comedian Dave Chappelle will perform at Wells Fargo Arena next month as part of his "Untitled" documentary tour.
The documentary was released in June and follows Chappelle during the pandemic as he performs outdoor comedy shows in rural Ohio. Following George Floyd's death and as the COVID pandemic continued, Chappelle aimed to bring "economic and comic relief" to his home community, according to a press release announcing the tour.
Tickets for the Nov. 9 show will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. at hy-veetix.com.
The event includes "special live performances from Dave Chappelle and Friends."
The screenings come on the heels of controversy surrounding Chappelle's new Netflix special, "The Closer." Critics say Chappelle takes it too far with his remarks about the transgender community, but others, like comedian Greg Coleman II, say it's just Chappelle's style to go "all the way."
No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show. All phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will stay with guests but will be locked until the end of the show.
Anyone caught with a phone in the venue will be immediately ejected, according to the release.
'Untitled' Documentary Arena Tour
- Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
- Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 – Cleveland, OH – Robert Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 – Toronto, ON – ScotiaBank Arena
- Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
- Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
