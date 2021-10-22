Dave Chappelle to show 'Untitled' documentary in Des Moines

Chappelle will perform at Wells Fargo Arena in November as part of his 10-city 'Untitled' documentary tour.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Comedian Dave Chappelle will perform at Wells Fargo Arena next month as part of his "Untitled" documentary tour.

The documentary was released in June and follows Chappelle during the pandemic as he performs outdoor comedy shows in rural Ohio. Following George Floyd's death and as the COVID pandemic continued, Chappelle aimed to bring "economic and comic relief" to his home community, according to a press release announcing the tour.

Tickets for the Nov. 9 show will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. at hy-veetix.com.

The event includes "special live performances from Dave Chappelle and Friends."

The screenings come on the heels of controversy surrounding Chappelle's new Netflix special, "The Closer." Critics say Chappelle takes it too far with his remarks about the transgender community, but others, like comedian Greg Coleman II, say it's just Chappelle's style to go "all the way."

JUST ANNOUNCED: Dave Chappelle is coming to #wellsfargoarena on November 9 for a screening of “Untitled” Dave Chappelle Documentary Directed by Steven Bognar & Julia Reichert!

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show. All phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will stay with guests but will be locked until the end of the show.

Anyone caught with a phone in the venue will be immediately ejected, according to the release.

'Untitled' Documentary Arena Tour

Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 – Cleveland, OH – Robert Mortgage Fieldhouse

Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 – Toronto, ON – ScotiaBank Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden