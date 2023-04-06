2023 Des Moines Con celebrates all things fandom

Des Moines Con, a self-described event for "all things nerdy" brought plenty of people to Hy-Vee Hall at the Iowa Event Center from June 3-4.

DES MOINES, Iowa — People flocked to Des Moines Con this weekend for the city’s annual celebration of all things fandom, from toys to TV and more.

Des Moines Con, a self-described mecca for "all things nerdy" brought plenty of people to Hy-Vee Hall at the Iowa Events Center on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

"Coming back here has been really special. It's something that we've been looking forward to all year," said Ben Penrod, president of Nerd Street. "The fan community is all about passion it's all about goodwill and none of this exists without goodwill."

For merchandise sellers, casual attendees and cosplayers alike, the atmosphere at Des Moines Con was electric.

"Oh, it's great. People are out and about, you know, just a ton of people came out. [We're] having fun with all kinds of different fandoms," attendee Andrew Biederman said.

Owner of No Coast Comics Jeremy Downs told Local 5 these kind of events make the city a more lively place.

"The more events that we can have like this here in the city, the better, you know? Things for people of all different fandoms to come out and really be able to be together and, you know, find something to take home to remember the event," Downs said.