Who is coming to Des Moines Con 2023?

DES MOINES, Iowa — From the voices behind "Spongebob Squarepants" to "The Walking Dead" and even "Mighty Morphon Power Rangers," Des Moines Con 2023 likely has a celebrity guest for you.
Des Moines Con is back for a second year this summer with a new slate of guests and special appearances.
The event website states, "Des Moines Con is a celebration of comics, toys, TV, film, art, cosplay, games, and all things nerdy!"
Confirmed guests include:
- Ross Marquand
- Tom Kenny
- Amy Jo Johnson
- David Yost
- Sean Waltman
- Kevin Nash
- Sarah Natochenny
- Troy Baker
- Daniel Logan
- Jim Cummings
- Jason Douglas
- Dawn Bennett
- Ian Sinclair
- Olivia Olson
- Vincent Martella
- David Errigo Jr.
A full list of confirmed guests can be seen here.
In addition to celebrity guest appearances, Des Moines Con features Q&A sessions, gaming tournaments and costume contests.
The event is produced by Nerd Street and will be held at Hy-Vee Hall in downtown Des Moines on June 3 and 4.
Two-day passes start at $40. For more ticket options, click here.
You can also reserve a photo op with a guest or check out the pricing for signatures, autographs and selfies.
Des Moines Con 2023 Hours
- Saturday, June 3: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, June 4:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
