Who is coming to Des Moines Con 2023?

Ross Marquand, Tom Kenny, Amy Jo Johnson and Troy Baker just a few of the names coming to downtown Des Moines this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — From the voices behind "Spongebob Squarepants" to "The Walking Dead" and even "Mighty Morphon Power Rangers," Des Moines Con 2023 likely has a celebrity guest for you.

Des Moines Con is back for a second year this summer with a new slate of guests and special appearances.

The event website states, "Des Moines Con is a celebration of comics, toys, TV, film, art, cosplay, games, and all things nerdy!"

Confirmed guests include:

A full list of confirmed guests can be seen here.

In addition to celebrity guest appearances, Des Moines Con features Q&A sessions, gaming tournaments and costume contests.

The event is produced by Nerd Street and will be held at Hy-Vee Hall in downtown Des Moines on June 3 and 4.

Two-day passes start at $40. For more ticket options, click here.

You can also reserve a photo op with a guest or check out the pricing for signatures, autographs and selfies.

Des Moines Con 2023 Hours

Saturday, June 3: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 4:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.