DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!'

Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth will compete on the popular quiz game show Wednesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth appeared on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday afternoon.

The Ames native placed second behind returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose Monday and Tuesday winnings totaled $44,200, as well as Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor.

Des Moines Public Schools tweeted about her appearance and encouraged Iowans to tune in and cheer her on.

Halley Ryherd, a real estate attorney from Waukee, was the last Iowan to win big on "Jeopardy!" when she took home $5,999 in one-day winnings.

"Emily (Linch) Hackbarth is a 2013 graduate of [Ames High School]. We (and your DMPS family) are so proud of you Emily!" the Ames Community School District tweeted.