Des Moines Metro Opera is going to new heights for their 50th season

Local 5's Jackie Schmillen steps into the experience of the visually reimagined production of "The Magic Flute".

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Metro Opera is getting ready to start their 50th season with "The Magic Flute" at the Des Moines Civic Center. Orchestrations will be performed by the Des Moines Symphony.

This opera is among the most famous of Mozart's works, first staged in 1971.

But now, the iconic piece is completely reimagined with new staging and projections. DMMO is ready to take their audiences to new heights as Local 5's Jackie Schmillen had an opportunity to step into the experience of a performer in this new staging and learn why this latest production is truly so magical.

"The beauty of this production is that it is truly magical. There are animations that bring the story to life on stage, and the actors interact with these animations to make sort of a seamless, kind of like cartoon almost environments. It's really fun," said professional opera singer Andy Wilkowske, who portrays the role of Papageno. "And it's actually the most magical of the magic flutes that I've done. My favorite part of this production is the connection with the audience."

There are only two opportunities to see this piece: Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. With the show taking place at the Civic Center, you will need to visit DMPA.org for tickets.