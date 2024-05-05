Des Moines Performing Arts announces 2023-24 Broadway Series

Tickets are on sale now at the Des Moines Performing Arts box office, by phone (515-246-2322) or on the DMPA website.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Performing Arts has announced its Broadway shows for the 2023-24 season.

The six-show package includes:

"Girl from the North Country" (Nov. 28-Dec. 3, 2023)

"THE WIZ" (Dec. 12-17, 2023)

"Company" (Feb. 6-11, 2024)

"Funny Girl" (March 12-17, 2024)

"MJ" (April 30-May 5, 2024)

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" (Aug. 20-Sept. 1, 2024)

"Stomp" (Jan. 12-14, 2024), "MAMMA MIA!" (Jan. 23-28, 2024) and "Les Misérables" (Feb. 27-March 3, 2024) are the three add-on shows.

The current Broadway Series features "The Lion King" (March 30-April 16, 2023), "TINA — The Tina Turner Musical" (May 16-21, 2023) and "Beetlejuice" (Oct. 3-8, 2023).