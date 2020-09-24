Des Moines Symphony prepares to play to 'socially-distanced' ears

The Des Moines Symphony's first live streamed performance will be on October 1.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fall is among us and despite the pandemic, crowds have been gathering for football but some Iowans are ready to hear a different tune this season: The Des Moines Symphony.

If you pass by the Temple of Performing Arts, you'll hear dedicated musicians practicing for a season that has been cut short.

"We were right in the middle of rehearsals for the first performance and then everything shut down," said lead clarinetist Gregory Oakes.

He says that he hasn't played with another live musician or crowd since March and that won't change anytime soon. To keep crowds safe The Des Moines Symphony is going virtual only playing this season in front of lights and a single camera.

Normally the symphony would play at the Civic Center but now they will be at the Grand Hall at the Temple of Performing Arts. The stage is bigger which will allow the musicians to socially distance on stage.

"We plan right now, three live streams through December, said Des Moines Symphony Maestro Joseph Giunta. And then, I suspect, if the remainder of our season goes virtual than we'll also do some more of these."