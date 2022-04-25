Dew Tour returning to des moines in July

The July 29 & 30 event at Lauridsen Skatepark is free and open to the public, according to the Dew Tour.

Professional skateboarding is coming back to Des Moines.

The Dew Tour announced Monday they will host a "finals-only" event July 29 & 30 at the Lauridsen Skatepark in downtown Des Moines. It will be free and open to the public.

A press release for the event states:

"A myriad of Olympians are expected to compete at this year’s event, including Lizzie Armanto (FIN), Mariah Duran (USA), Aurelien Giraud (FRA), Nyjah Huston (USA), Aori Nishimura (JPN), Tristan Rennie (USA), Pamela Rosa (BRA), Bryce Wettstein (USA) and many more."