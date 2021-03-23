Olympic-qualifying Dew Tour skateboard competition coming to Des Moines

The event will take place May 20-23 at the new Lauridsen Skatepark, which will be the largest skatepark in the country.

Mountain Dew Accelerate 360's Adventure Sports Network officially announced the annual summer Dew Tour skateboard competition is coming to Des Moines' new skatepark.

The skatepark is expected to be the largest in the country, and the Dew Tour event will mark the park's grand opening.

The event will include World Skate-sanctioned men’s and women’s skateboarding Street and Park competitions. According to the Dew Tour, it is the only U.S.-based global Olympic skateboard qualifying event for 2021.

Skateboarding will make its debut at the Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo, which was rescheduled in 2020 for July 23-Aug. 8, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dew Tour says more than 300 skateboarders from around the world will compete for the Dew Tour title and for points toward their country’s Olympic skateboarding team.