1717 Brewing Co. announces its taproom will permanently close Sunday

Though the owners did not mention what influenced the decision to close, they did share a sentimental goodbye to their customers.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The owners of 1717 Brewing Co. announced Tuesday on Facebook that the taproom's last day of operation will be Sunday, Nov. 4.

The taproom, located at 322 East Court Ave., has been open in Des Moines' East Village neighborhood since at least 2018.

Though the owners did not mention what influenced the decision to close, they did share a sentimental goodbye to their customers, which reads in part:

"We loved meeting and serving you all, a lot of you have become family to us and we will miss you greatly. We consider it an honor of a lifetime that you would include us in your daily life, celebrations and heartaches alike. We loved being there for all of it and wouldn't trade this experience for anything."

We wanted to take a moment and thank you all for being with us on this fantastic journey which is sadly at an end. We... Posted by 1717 Brewing Co. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

This is the fourth downtown Des Moines bar to close this November, with The Exchange, Beer Can Alley and Mistress Brewing Company shutting down for various reasons including financial stress and the aftermath of COVID-19.

It is unclear if the taproom will open again in another location in the future, or what will take its place after it has closed.